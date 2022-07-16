John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 554 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average of $249.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

