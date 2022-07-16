John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.