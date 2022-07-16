John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 18,560 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $8,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 249,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $10,847,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

