JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 353 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

