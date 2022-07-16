JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,470 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comcast by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

