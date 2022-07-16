JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 421 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 935.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 551,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,039.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

