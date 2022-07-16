JNBA Financial Advisors Has $528,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $420.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.30 and a 200-day moving average of $466.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

