JNBA Financial Advisors Has $193,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

