Jigstack Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,987.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Jigstack

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Jigstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

