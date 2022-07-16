Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $244.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $184.19 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $159.47 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

