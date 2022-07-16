Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for SelectQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $275.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $323.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.