JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in June

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,500 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 3,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,402.5 days.
JD Health International Price Performance
JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
About JD Health International
