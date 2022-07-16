JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in June

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,500 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 3,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,402.5 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

