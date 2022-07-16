J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $207.00 at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.40.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.