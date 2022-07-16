ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.34

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 4357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITVPY. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

