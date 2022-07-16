iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.69 and a 200-day moving average of $426.91.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

