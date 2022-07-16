iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

