iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

