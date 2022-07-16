iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 1,538,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period.

