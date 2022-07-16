iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.00. 1,538,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $54.09.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.