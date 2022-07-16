IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

IQeon (IQN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001992 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $63,700.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,210.28 or 0.99978765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.