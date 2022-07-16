IOST (IOST) Price Down 4.8% This Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $246.91 million and $13.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,681.06 or 0.99960029 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009289 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00178721 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003351 BTC.
IOST Profile
IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.
IOST Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
