IOST (IOST) Price Down 4.8% This Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $246.91 million and $13.69 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

