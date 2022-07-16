Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 11,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,007. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.
Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF
