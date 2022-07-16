Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 11,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,007. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000.

