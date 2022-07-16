Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 148 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $659,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

