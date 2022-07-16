Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $619,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $214.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.90.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

