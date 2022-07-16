Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $594,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $538.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

