Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saira Ramasastry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.