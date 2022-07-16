Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COST traded up $11.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.95. 4,243,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,234. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

