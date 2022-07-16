Insider Buying: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$12,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2022

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDIGet Rating) Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque bought 1,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$567,812.50.

Denis Joseph Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 8th, Denis Joseph Larocque purchased 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,720.00.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

MDI stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.30 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

