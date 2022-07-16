Insider Buying: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys 727 Shares of Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 727 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($942.47).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.30) on Friday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 98.70 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,940.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.66.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50,000.00%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

