Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 241,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 129,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

SONY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 461,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,184. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

