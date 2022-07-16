Inlet Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $2,135,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 594,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

