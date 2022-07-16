Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 2.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,305,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,436. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.