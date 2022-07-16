Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.38. 1,223,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.17.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

