Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:INVVY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Indivior has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.19.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
