Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in June

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:INVVY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Indivior has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior ( OTCMKTS:INVVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

