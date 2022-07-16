Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 240.0% in June

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock remained flat at $11.69 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.21.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
See Also
