Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.97) to GBX 240 ($2.85) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ilika Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ILIKF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

