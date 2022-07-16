Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.28

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 142086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 5.32%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

