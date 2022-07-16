Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.28

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 142086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.
Iberdrola Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.
Iberdrola Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.8805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 5.32%.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.