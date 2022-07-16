Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $550.00

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.67.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $487.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $490.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

