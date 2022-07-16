Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 126.4% in June

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. 5,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $51.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

