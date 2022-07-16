Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Horace Mann Educators traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 5852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.