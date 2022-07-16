Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Horace Mann Educators traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 5852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
