Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNLN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.68. 2,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter.

