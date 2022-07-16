Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Hibernia REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.03.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.