Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Update

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Hibernia REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.03.
About Hibernia REIT
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibernia REIT (HIBRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.