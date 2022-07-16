HEX Market Capitalization Hits $6.59 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. HEX has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $8.25 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00480877 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.01997850 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.
- Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004949 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
