Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.55.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Helen of Troy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

