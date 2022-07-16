Head to Head Survey: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 15.30% -633.02% 12.46% Satellogic N/A N/A -58.61%

Volatility & Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.40 $1.25 billion $7.29 29.50 Satellogic $4.25 million 95.49 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Satellogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motorola Solutions and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 0 1 8 0 2.89 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $282.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.50%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Motorola Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

