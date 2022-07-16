Head-To-Head Comparison: Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) vs. Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cartesian Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 26.65% 146.56% 31.40% Cartesian Growth N/A -61.36% 3.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cartesian Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.23 billion 2.30 $336.52 million $4.78 7.48 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $42.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Cartesian Growth on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Cartesian Growth

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.