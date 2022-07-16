Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,241.50.

OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $19.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

