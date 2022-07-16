Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after buying an additional 2,098,195 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

