Guider 24 Hour Volume Hits $390.00 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Guider has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $5,486.39 and approximately $390.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

