Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.29. 55,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,853. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

