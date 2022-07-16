Grin (GRIN) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $74,457.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.76 or 0.06303941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00255688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00660768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00512894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005860 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

